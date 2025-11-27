After suffering two back-to-back setbacks with Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse and Bazooka, Mammootty hopes to end 2025 on a high note. The Mollywood legend has been out of touch, and now, with his upcoming biggie, Kalamkaval, he’s looking forward to bouncing back with a box office success. The task seems a bit easy as his upcoming film doesn’t boast of a huge budget. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The upcoming film of Mammukka is a neo-noir crime thriller. It is scheduled to release in theaters on December 5. As of now, the film is carrying a decent buzz, but it won’t open big as it’s not a front-loaded affair. Due to the star power of Mammukka, it is likely to bag good numbers on the opening day, but afterwards, it will be highly dependent on word of mouth. In that sense, the film will need to do some work to become a success, but still, the target looks within reach as the cost is below 30 crores.

What is the budget of Kalamkaval?

While there’s no official word about the budget, Kalamkaval was reportedly made at 29 crores. Against this cost, the film will need to earn 29 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure. Achieving 29 crore net collection doesn’t look like a big task, and even with average to decent word of mouth, the film is likely to score this number.

How much does Kalamkaval need to earn to become a hit at the Indian box office?

After scoring over 29 crore net, the Mammootty starrer will be considered a clean success at the Indian box office. However, to become a clean hit, it must do some heavy lifting.

According to Koimoi’s parameters, Kalamkaval must achieve 100% returns to secure a hit verdict at the Indian box office. And to achieve 100% returns, it must earn 58 crore net. This target of nearly 60 crore net is a bit challenging, but with positive word of mouth and critical acclaim, it might be achieved.

