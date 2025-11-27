Telugu rural romance Raju Weds Rambai has surprised everyone with its phenomenal box office run. In 6 days only, the low-budget film has managed to touch the almost 10 crore mark at the Indian box office. The film has already achieved a huge milestone, surpassing the profits made by Sankranthiki Vasthunam, and it is very close to the next milestone!

Third Most Profitable Telugu Film Of 2025

Helmed by Sailu Kampati, the film has managed to become the third most profitable Telugu film of 2025. Mounted on a budget of 2.5 crore, the rural romance managed to churn out 277% return on investment, axing Sankranthiki Vasthunam‘s 273.8% ROI.

Raju Weds Rambai Box Office Day 6

The sixth day, Wednesday, November 26, Raju Weds Rambai witnessed its lowest earning day, with the collection not crossing the 1 crore mark at the box office. The film earned 98 lakh at the box office, falling short of only 2 lakh to hit the 1 crore mark!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collections).

Day 1: 1.15 crore

Day 2: 2.15 crore

Day 3: 2.5 crore

Day 4: 1.4 crore

Day 5: 1.12 crore

Day 6: 98 lakh

Total: 9.43 crore

Next Target Only 72 Lakh!

The next huge milestone for the film would be axing the second-most-profitable Telugu film of 2025. It needs to earn a total of 10.15 crore, which would bring an ROI% of 306% making it the second most profitable Telugu film of 2025, axing Court: State VS A Nobody!

Check out the box office report of the top 5 most profitable Telugu films of 2025, along with their budget, collection, profit, and verdict.

Little Hearts: 2 crore | 26.47 crore | 1223.5% Court: State VS A Nobody: 10 crore | 40.6 crore | 306% Raju Weds Rambai: 2.5 crore | 9.43 crore | 277% Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 50 crore | 186.9 crore | 273.8% Single: 14 crore | 26.71 crore | 90.79%

Raju Weds Rambai Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the rural drama at the box office after 6 days.

India Net Collection: 9.43 crore

India Gross Collection: 11.12 crore

Budget: 2.5 crore

Profit: 6.93 crore

ROI%: 277%

Overseas Gross Collection: 0.4 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 11.52 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

