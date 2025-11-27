Assamese musical romantic drama Roi Roi Binale continues its streak of success at the box office. Despite only a domestic release, it has emerged as the #1 film in the language, surpassing the worldwide collection of all its competitors. Scroll below for a detailed day 27 report!

How much has Roi Roi Binale earned in India?

According to Sacnilk, Roi Roi Binale garnered 24 lakhs on day 27. A routine drop was expected after the discounted fourth Tuesday, but Rajesh Bhuyan’s directorial maintained a strong hold compared to the 28 lakhs earned the previous day.

The overall box office collection in India reaches 26.92 crores. Roi Roi Binale is made on a budget of only 5 crores. Garima Garg Saikia’s production has accumulated returns of 21.92 crores in 27 days. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI stands at 438.4%. Today, it will surpass Bou Buttu Bhuta (439%) and emerge as the 6th most profitable Indian film of 2025.

Here’s the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection):

Week 1: 11.48 crores

Week 2: 7.47 crores

Week 3: 5.17 crores

Week 4: 2.80 crores (1 day to go)

Total: 26.92 crores

Earns 102% higher than Bidurbhai

Including taxes, the gross earnings of Roi Roi Binale stand at 31.76 crores. It is the highest-grossing Assamese film in history and has earned 102% higher than Bidurbhai, which stands at the #2 spot with a worldwide lifetime of 15.75 crores.

Check out the highest-grossing Assamese films at the box office (gross earnings):

Roi Roi Binale: 18.25 crores Bidurbhai: 15.75 crores Bhaimon Da: 14.31 crores Sri Raghupati: 13.81 crores Rudra: 10.56 crores

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Summary (Day 27)

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 26.92 crores

India gross: 31.76 crores

ROI: 438.4%

Verdict: Super-Hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 27: It’s Officially A Success, Race Of Profits Begins For Shehnaaz Gill Starrer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News