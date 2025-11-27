Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection Day 27
Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection(Photo Credit –YouTube)

Assamese musical romantic drama Roi Roi Binale continues its streak of success at the box office. Despite only a domestic release, it has emerged as the #1 film in the language, surpassing the worldwide collection of all its competitors. Scroll below for a detailed day 27 report!

How much has Roi Roi Binale earned in India?

According to Sacnilk, Roi Roi Binale garnered 24 lakhs on day 27. A routine drop was expected after the discounted fourth Tuesday, but Rajesh Bhuyan’s directorial maintained a strong hold compared to the 28 lakhs earned the previous day.

The overall box office collection in India reaches 26.92 crores. Roi Roi Binale is made on a budget of only 5 crores. Garima Garg Saikia’s production has accumulated returns of 21.92 crores in 27 days. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI stands at 438.4%. Today, it will surpass Bou Buttu Bhuta (439%) and emerge as the 6th most profitable Indian film of 2025.

Here’s the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection):

  • Week 1: 11.48 crores
  • Week 2: 7.47 crores
  • Week 3: 5.17 crores
  • Week 4: 2.80 crores (1 day to go)

Total: 26.92 crores

Earns 102% higher than Bidurbhai

Including taxes, the gross earnings of Roi Roi Binale stand at 31.76 crores. It is the highest-grossing Assamese film in history and has earned 102% higher than Bidurbhai, which stands at the #2 spot with a worldwide lifetime of 15.75 crores.

Check out the highest-grossing Assamese films at the box office (gross earnings):

  1. Roi Roi Binale: 18.25 crores
  2. Bidurbhai: 15.75 crores
  3. Bhaimon Da: 14.31 crores
  4. Sri Raghupati: 13.81 crores
  5. Rudra: 10.56 crores

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Summary (Day 27)

  • Budget: 5 crores
  • India net: 26.92 crores
  • India gross: 31.76 crores
  • ROI: 438.4%
  • Verdict: Super-Hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 27: It’s Officially A Success, Race Of Profits Begins For Shehnaaz Gill Starrer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out