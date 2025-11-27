Assamese musical romantic drama Roi Roi Binale continues its streak of success at the box office. Despite only a domestic release, it has emerged as the #1 film in the language, surpassing the worldwide collection of all its competitors. Scroll below for a detailed day 27 report!
How much has Roi Roi Binale earned in India?
According to Sacnilk, Roi Roi Binale garnered 24 lakhs on day 27. A routine drop was expected after the discounted fourth Tuesday, but Rajesh Bhuyan’s directorial maintained a strong hold compared to the 28 lakhs earned the previous day.
The overall box office collection in India reaches 26.92 crores. Roi Roi Binale is made on a budget of only 5 crores. Garima Garg Saikia’s production has accumulated returns of 21.92 crores in 27 days. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI stands at 438.4%. Today, it will surpass Bou Buttu Bhuta (439%) and emerge as the 6th most profitable Indian film of 2025.
Here’s the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection):
- Week 1: 11.48 crores
- Week 2: 7.47 crores
- Week 3: 5.17 crores
- Week 4: 2.80 crores (1 day to go)
Total: 26.92 crores
Earns 102% higher than Bidurbhai
Including taxes, the gross earnings of Roi Roi Binale stand at 31.76 crores. It is the highest-grossing Assamese film in history and has earned 102% higher than Bidurbhai, which stands at the #2 spot with a worldwide lifetime of 15.75 crores.
Check out the highest-grossing Assamese films at the box office (gross earnings):
- Roi Roi Binale: 18.25 crores
- Bidurbhai: 15.75 crores
- Bhaimon Da: 14.31 crores
- Sri Raghupati: 13.81 crores
- Rudra: 10.56 crores
Roi Roi Binale Box Office Summary (Day 27)
- Budget: 5 crores
- India net: 26.92 crores
- India gross: 31.76 crores
- ROI: 438.4%
- Verdict: Super-Hit
