A Telugu rom-com has done the unthinkable, surpassing the profits of every single Telugu film of not only 2025, but 2024 as well. The most profitable Telugu film of 2024 was Teja Sajja’s HanuMan that churned out a profit of 235% at the box office. Meanwhile, this year, it was Court: A State VS Nobody, with a profit of 306% ruling at the top until, Little Hearts arrived to dethrone them all!

Where To Watch The Telugu Rom-Com

Starring Mouli Tanuj Prasanth and Shivani Nagaram, the official synopsis of the film says, “After failing EAMCET, Akhil joins coaching where he meets Khatyayani. Despite her odd rejection, he pursues her heart through a humorous journey of personal growth, having learned from past heartbreak about real love.” Helmed by Sai Marthand, the film is rated 8 on IMDb and is streaming on ETV Win.

Little Hearts Box Office – 3rd Most Profitable Indian Film Of 2025

Little Hearts is mounted on a budget of almost 2 crore, and it churned out a profit of 24.47 crore against a total net collection of 26.47 crore in its lifetime. The film is a superhit at the box office with 1223.5% return on investment. It has surpassed every single Indian film of 2024 & 2025 except for Su From So and Mahavatar Narsimha this year.

Check out the top 3 most profitable Indian films of 2025, along with their primary language, reported budgets, net box office collection in India, and profit.

Su From So: Kannada: 4.5 crore | 92.33 crore | 1951.7% Mahavatar Narsimha : Hindi: 15 crore | 247.96 crore | 1553% Little Hearts: Telugu: 2 crore | 26.47 crore | 1223.5%

Little Hearts Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the Telugu rom-com after it has ended its theatrical run.

India Net Collection: 26.47 crore

India Gross Collection: 31.23 crore

Budget: 2 crore

Profit: 24.47 crore

ROI%: 1223.5%

Overseas Gross Collection: 9.35 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 40.58 crore

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

