Wicked: For Good’s momentum at the box office has slowed with the arrival of new releases. It is still one of the most popular films currently running in cinemas. It is expected to have a steadier hold at the box office in the upcoming weeks. Its predecessor is the highest-grossing Broadway stage musical adaptation worldwide. Meanwhile, the sequel has surpassed one of the most iconic musicals, Grease, worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The musical film is already 2025’s fifth highest-grosser and is crossing a major milestone domestically this week. Jon M Chu has directed the sequel as well, with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the leading roles. The sequel has less buzz than the previous film, but it is expected to be financially successful at the end of its theatrical run.

How much has the film earned so far at the worldwide box office?

According to the revised data on Box Office Mojo, Ariana Grande‘s film Wicked: For Good collected $17.35 million at the domestic box office on its third three-day weekend. It lost 130 theaters this past week, with a drop of 71.9% from last weekend, bringing the domestic total to $297.5 million. Internationally, the collection reached $143.3 million after its third weekend. With that, the worldwide gross has reached $440.9 million to date.

Worldwide box office collection breakdown

North America – $297.5 million

International – $143.3 million

Worldwide -$440.9 million

Surpassed the worldwide collection of John Travolta’s Grease

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John starrer Grease was released in 1978. Randal Kleiser directed it, and it became the highest-grossing musical film of the time and the second-best-selling album of the year in the US in 1978. Grease is iconic for its era-defining soundtrack, unforgettable performances, and enduring influence on pop culture.

Grease collected $396.27 million at the worldwide box office in its theatrical run. Wicked: For Good has surpassed that collection in less than a month. It is significant because Grease is not just any film; it is a benchmark in musical cinema. Therefore, surpassing it means a great deal, as it becomes a benchmark in musical drama. Wicked: For Good was released on November 21.

