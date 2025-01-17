Hollywood’s favorite power couple, John Travolta and Kelly Preston, always seemed to have an unbreakable bond. But even Travolta admitted there were moments of surprise in their marriage—like finding out about Preston’s steamy scene with Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire. And yes, she apparently kept it a secret until it unfolded right in front of him during a screening!

“You don’t even know what awkward is,” Travolta confessed during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. “Until you sit in the screening of Jerry Maguire, and you don’t know that scene is coming up, your wife is with Tom Cruise in the middle of something astonishing. That’s awkward. I had no idea.” Ouch.

The conversation unfolded after fellow guest and director Sam Taylor-Johnson revealed her awkward encounter: filming a sex scene between her husband, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Odessa Young for A Million Little Pieces. The scene, shot on Valentine’s Day, was brutal for Taylor-Johnson to direct, drawing a parallel between their experiences.

Ever the charmer, Travolta offered a lighthearted show of solidarity, embracing Taylor-Johnson during the segment. “Nor do you,” he quipped, referring to the universal awkwardness of seeing one’s spouse in an intimate scene on the big screen.

For Travolta, it wasn’t just the intimacy that made it uncomfortable—it was the element of surprise—watching your wife share a passionate moment with one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, completely unprepared? Talk about blindsided. Preston, who played Avery Bishop in the 1996 romantic drama, certainly left an impression in her scenes with Cruise’s Jerry Maguire.

Preston’s secret sex scene wasn’t the only jaw-dropper in Jerry Maguire. The film, directed by Cameron Crowe, became an instant classic with its unforgettable lines, heartfelt performances, and Cruise’s career-defining role. But for Travolta, it’s probably a movie he won’t be revisiting anytime soon.

While Hollywood demands its fair share of sacrifices, these moments remind me of the off-screen drama that sometimes accompanies on-screen magic. As Travolta joked with Corden and Taylor-Johnson, navigating love and Hollywood is an art.

So, did Preston keep it a secret? Well, Travolta’s reaction says it all.

