Akshaye Khanna’s entry as Rahman Dakait in Balochistan has taken social media by storm, quickly becoming one of Dhurandhar’s most talked-about moments upon its release. The actor is seen entering to the catchy Bahraini track FA9LA, and his dance step has emerged as the film’s unexpected hook, capturing the audience’s attention. In the scene, Rahman joins the dance with an unmistakably mischievous smile, charisma, and a step that was Khanna’s spontaneous on-set improvisation.

How Akshaye Khanna Invented His Viral Hook Step From Dhurandhar Movie

According to insiders, the choreography for the background dancers was designed and rehearsed by Vijay Ganguly. The original script had Khanna’s character simply walk down, vibe to the music, and eventually settle into his throne—a moment meant to convey Rahman Dakait’s swagger and command.

However, when the cameras rolled for the scene, Khanna spontaneously joined the dancers and started mirroring their moves, moving with their energy, and weaving it into Rahman’s unpredictable persona. The result is the infectious groove that fans haven’t stopped talking about.

Akshaye Khanna Ended Up Grooving With The Dancers On His Own

A source close to the film confirmed, “The choreography for the dancers was planned, but Akshaye ended up grooving with them entirely on his own. It wasn’t choreographed for him. He just copied the dancers’ steps in the moment and improvised while staying in character.”

This creative detour has now become one of the defining moments of the film’s latest chatter. Netizens are in awe of Akshaye Khanna’s performance and terrific screen presence, drawing comparisons to the impact of the Iranian song Jamaal Jamaaloo’s Jamal Kudu on Bobby Deol in Animal.

Audiences are now hooked on the song, with credit going to Akshaye and director Aditya Dhar for the scene’s brilliant execution.

