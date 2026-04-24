Project Hail Mary is a film adaptation of Andy Weir’s novel and has become the first Amazon-MGM movie to cross $500 million worldwide. It will also be their first film to cross the next $600 million global milestone. Meanwhile, it is also focused on surpassing the MCU launchpad movie Iron Man, starring Robert Downey Jr. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Crosses $290 million at the domestic box office

According to a recent report, the Ryan Gosling-starrer’s IMAX box office remains unmatched in the United States. The film collected $1.7 million on its 5th Wednesday at the domestic box office. It is the biggest 5th Wednesday ever for March releases. The film declined by 15.4% from last Wednesday despite losing IMAX slots for the Michael screenings. After 34 days, the domestic total for the movie has reached $290.9 million. It is crossing the $ 3,000 million milestone this weekend.

Set to cross the $600 million milestone worldwide.

Project Hail Mary is also inching closer to hitting $300 million at the international box office. According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Ryan Gosling’s film stands at $288.0 million cume at the international box office. Allied to the $290.9 million, the worldwide box office for the sci-fi hit is $578.9 million. It is expected to cross $600 million globally over the upcoming weekend. The film’s charm might diminish with Michael’s release today.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $290.9 million

International – $288.0 million

Worldwide – $578.9 million

Set to beat MCU’s first film ever, Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr starrer Iron Man, which Jon Favreau directed, is the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU. It kick-started a massive universe that changed the world of cinema for superhero/comic book movies. It was a critical and commercial success, earning $585.8 million worldwide. It was a big gamble that paid off, and we, the fans, are grateful for that.

Project Hail Mary is inching closer to beating the global haul of MCU’s first film, Iron Man. It is around $7 million away from surpassing the Robert Downey Jr starrer MCU movie. It will be a great boost for Ryan’s movie, and beating a popular MCU movie will draw more attention, potentially increasing sales. Ryan Gosling starrer Project Hail Mary was released in the theaters on March 20.

Note: Box office numbers are estimates based on various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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