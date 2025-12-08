Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar was one of the most anticipated Hindi films of this December, but now that the film is running in theaters, it has obviously vacated the top spot for someone else. Guess who? It was none other than Upendra. The upcoming Kannada film has now occupied the top spot in the list of the top 10 most-anticipated upcoming films of 2025.

Kapil Sharma Takes The Top Spot

Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karun, which is releasing in the theaters on December 12, has taken the top spot for a Bollywood film in the list. Meanwhile, it is followed by Kunal Kemmu’s Single Papa, which is arriving on Netflix on December 12.

Aamir Khan’s Next Makes An Entry

A smashing entry in the top 10 is by Aamir Khan Productions’ next project, Happy Patel, which stars Vir Das and Mona Singh. The film is all set to arrive in January 2026, and the announcement recently went viral on the internet.

Will Kapil Sharma Take The Top Spot?

It would be interesting to see if Kapil Sharma’s upcoming comedy Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 will manage to take the top spot as the release date comes closer. Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis might also jump on the next week on this list.

Check out the top 10 most anticipated upcoming films of 2025 as per IMDb, along with their percentage of votes as of 08.12.2025, 1 PM.

45: 35.8% Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2: 22% Single Papa: 8% Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos: 7.9% Ikkis: 5.9% The Devil: 4.9% The Raja Saab: 4.6% Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: 4.2% Jana Nayagan: 3.7% Welcome To The Jungle: 3%

Note: This list keeps changing over time, and according to the relevance of the films.

