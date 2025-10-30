It has been a week of good trailers with Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi’s Haq, followed by trailer 2 of Baahubali: The Epic, Ashish Chanchalani’s Ekaki, and now, Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis. Starring Agastya Nanda, the film is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Kheterpal, a posthumous recipient of India’s highest military decoration, the Param Vir Chakra.

The trailer of this war hero biopic is a powerful, emotional gut-punch that balances war courage with the grief of a family. However, the biggest talking point of this film apart from the 1971 war is its starcast. While Jaideep Ahlawat and Dharmendra seem to hold this film very strongly, all bets would be placed on the lead – Agastya Nanda.

The film marks Agastya‘s theatrical debut, stepping into a real hero’s uniform – a weight heavier than any nepotism tag. Ikkis trailer looks a brave attempt with an emotional core, and the film seems to be anchored by a magical Dharmendra who looks rock solid.

The biggest win for the trailer is the lack of jingoistic slogans, focusing on a soldier’s spirit. When a 21-year-old boy, says “Agla Param Vir Chakra, is regiment ke liye main laaunga,” then all I am invested in, is witnessing this boy’s courageous story unfold on-screen.

We absolutely need such hard-hitting and courageous stories, not because tales of valor are inspiring and worth hitting good box office numbers, but only because such stories need to be told, as many times as we can! For a man who sacrificed his life for the nation at 21, if we dedicate 2 hours of our lives to witness his valor unfold on screen, then this is the bare minimum we can and should contribute as civilians, to be honest!

Ikkis Is More Than Just Patriotism

In a time when patriotic films often dive into noisy, polarizing propaganda, we desperately need a films like Ikkis to remind us what genuine, sacrifice-driven nationalism truly looks like. It promises a story that is channelized by immense courage and pure love, sincerity, and dedication towards the nation!

