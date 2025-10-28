Just when I thought it had been long since Bollywood dropped an intriguing drama, it offers Haq. Starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, the trailer of the film has been dropped, and this is one of the best trailers, clearly, I have seen this year, so far. Just the correct amount of load to bring forth, one of the hardest-hitting stories of the country!

In one of the scenes, Emraan Hashmi, with his usual Elan, says, ‘Agar poora mulq isme ghus hi raha hai, then let us give this Nation a spectacle.’ The scene stays with you, even in the trailer, the audacity of a man trying to diss a woman after offering her Talaq verbally!

Mohd. Ahmed Khan VS Shah Bano Begum shook the nation and changed the course of law forever. Director Suparn S Verma has reopened the case and the protagonists Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam look perfect in their characters. Haq trailer doesn’t waste a single second in establishing it is brutal, and will make you feel uncomfortable.

However, the film by no means portrays itself as a courtroom drama. It is louder and angrier family drama, which makes you feel helpless and boils your blood at the same time, hitting the drama genre perfectly – something Bollywood has let go of for long.

Yami Gautam seems like a revelation as Shah Bano. In one of the scenes in the trailer, she roars, “Biryani ya Sheer Qorma nahi hain, jo baantne se sawaab hoga.” The line hits you deep – her angst, feeling of abandonment, feels personal. However, it is her shift as the victim to the fighter in only 2 minutes of this trailer that is impressive beyond words! Emraan Hashmi is the grey agent of chaos we love to hate and hate to love.

Shazia Bano takes her husband Abbas to court after he abandons her and their children, sparking a national battle over faith, women’s rights, and justice. Inspired by A landmark Supreme Court judgement. Haq is the story of one woman’s fight for her rights and justice. I am already invested in this drama.

Starring Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi, Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady, Haq releases on November 7.

Check out the trailer of the film here.

