The Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer Haq has grabbed attention for its gripping courtroom drama. While it keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, many are wondering if the story is based on real events. The film guarantees high drama and emotional turns with the actors playing characters trapped in extraordinary situations. The film weaves personal struggles, legal battles, and larger social issues into a tale of justice, faith, and equality, making it one of the most talked-about films of the year.

What Is The Film Haq About?

Yami Gautam portrays Shazia Bano, an ordinary woman struggling for her rights, and Abbas is her husband, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi. He also appears as an opposing lawyer in court. The movie combines personal drama with legal battles, with focus on greater issues of society along with Shazia’s own life story.

Real-Life Inspiration

The producers have asserted in the teaser that Haq is inspired by the historic Supreme Court ruling of Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs. Shah Bano Begum. It is India’s most popular court case in history. According to reports, the case was a 62-year-old Muslim woman, Shah Bano, who approached a court of law asking for maintenance from her estranged husband, Mohammed Ahmed Khan, through Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Khan had argued that, under Muslim Personal Law, he was only required to maintain her during the iddat phase. For those who don’t know, the Iddat phase is an obligatory waiting period in Islamic law for a woman in case of her husband’s death or divorce, and she cannot remarry. The incident had ignited debates in the country over women’s rights, religious law, and the concept of the Uniform Civil Code.

Cinematic Interpretation

Emraan Hashmi‘s Haq is inspired by real events but presents them as fictional. The film symbolizes the fight of Shazia Bano for justice and points out the clashes between personal laws and individual rights. It does so while unfolding the significant issues of legal reform and women’s rights through very captivating drama in the courtroom and keeping the audience hooked all the time.

Directed by Suparn S Varma, Haq is a film that draws inspiration from Jigna Vora’s book, Bano: Bharat Ki Beti. The producers took advantage of real-life situations and grabbed the viewers’ attention through dramatic narrative so that the thought-provoking aspect of the story could be felt as well.

Haq is indeed more than a woman’s fight; it portrays the greater aspects of justice, faith, and equality. The filmmakers aim to engage the audience while also raising awareness of the deeper social and legal issues. This very ambition takes the movie into the category of the most anticipated films of the year.

Haq Teaser

