Junglee Pictures, the studio behind powerful, conversation-starting films like Raazi, Talvar, and Badhaai Do, is set to make waves once again with the upcoming courtroom drama film, Haq. After an overwhelming reception to the teaser, the studio is gearing up to release the official trailer of the film. More recently, they took to social media to share intense character posters of the leading stars, Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi.

Haq Character Posters Show Yami Gautam Dhar & Emraan Hashmi In Intense Avatar

The newly released character posters of Yami and Emraan deliver a striking first glimpse into the intense world of Haq. Yami’s poster radiates the strength of a woman determined to defend her dignity and rights.

Meanwhile, Emraan’s captures the turmoil of a man caught between law, faith, and conscience. Together, their contrasting yet connected portraits hint at a world fractured by belief but bound by the quest for justice, perfectly setting the stage for what’s to come.

What Is Haq About?

Inspired by a landmark Supreme Court judgment, Haq delves into one of the most powerful and polarizing debates of the 1980s, a debate that still resonates today: Should a nation be governed by a single law for all, or should personal faith take precedence?

Headlined by Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi, the film unfolds the story of a courageous woman who refuses to be silenced. Emraan steps into the role of a sharp, principled lawyer who stands by her side in this gripping courtroom drama that challenges the boundaries between belief, justice, and equality.

When Is Haq Releasing In Theatres?

Produced by Junglee Pictures, along with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, Haq is set to hit theatres on November 7, 2025, reigniting a debate that has never truly faded. You can check out the teaser of the film below:

