Rashmika Mandanna is currently in the best phase of her career, and the actress has all the privilege to experiment and even win at the box office. Something she seems to have done with her upcoming film, The Girlfriend. The trailer of the film has been dropped, and it is as confusing and intriguing as it could be. Clearly, Rashmika Mandanna is trying to sell us an Arjun Reddy sans Vijay Deverakonda, but she might be able to convince us to buy her sale as well!

However, the trailer in an instance might drain you emotionally, because mostly, you would not understand the exact premise, except for the fact, that everything you witness on-screen is toxic and psychologically challenging and you can call it anything else than a love story!

The Girlfriend trailer delivers an intimate, almost suffocating look at a relationship between Rashmika and Dheekshith Shetty‘s characters, where one person is obsessed with commitment and the other is just confused. Do they actually love each other, or just love the idea of love, is what the film might explore in the broader sense.

Unlike her usual energetic self, Rashmika Mandanna battles some serious internal demons here and most of it is kept under wraps. The trailer just offers some intense shots of screaming, crying, confusion, guilt, and more. The film clearly promises an intense romantic drama moving away from the regular boy meets girl, they sing, they marry, and they live happily ever after palette!

The Girlfriend is promising to be an uncomfortable and chaotic film that takes us back to the time of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. Rashmika Mandanna promises a story where love meets an identity crisis, and I’m already sold on the messy narrative that it has offered in the trailer

Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran and starring Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty, Rao Ramesh, Rohini & others, the film releases in the theaters on November 7.

Check out the trailer of the film here.

