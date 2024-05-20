Blink Ending Explained: What Happens To Apoorva And Swapna?

The latest Kannada release, Blink, directed by debutant director Srinidhi Bengaluru can easily be placed among one of the best sci-fi movies to come out in the recent Indian cinematic landscape. The movie follows Apoorva (Dheekshith Shetty) and how his life changes after he meets Arivu (Vajradheer Jain). The film executes its complex plot quite brilliantly, and when it ends, no loose ends are left to question. The inclusion of Greek mythology in the plot is skillfully done as well.

What Happens in Blink?

Blink starts with the suicide of an unintroduced character. The time and year is not clear. Then, the camera cuts into 2021, where we see Apoorva, a young guy in Bangalore, trying to pass his exams after failing once. He has a girlfriend, Swapna, and they are a part of a drama group. The group is performing the famous Greek tragedy Oedipus Rex, and it is in the greenroom of the theatre where Apoorva first meets Arivu. The latter appears out of nowhere, asking Apoorva about his mother, Yashoda and telling him to tell her that her husband, i.e. Apoorva’s father, is still alive.

This happens very fast, and since none of the crew members see Arivu, they think Apoorva is making some mistake. However, Apoorva keeps seeing Arivu, and when he finally asks him for answers, he replies that he will only answer when the right time has come. Apoorva seems to be losing his mind as he sees himself on the street, outside his house, and even with his girlfriend. When he tries to tell Swapna this, she naturally does not believe him.

What Happens at the End of Blink?

However, before Apoorva goes completely insane in search of answers, he is summoned by Arivu, under the pretext of an editing job that will pay him well. Here, he learns that Arivu is a time-traveller who, with the help of a drug called Vremya and a watch, can help people go back in time. The only condition is that the person going back in time will stay in that timeline till they blink. Arivu informs Apoorva that since the latter has this unique ability to keep his eyes open for thirty minutes, he is the right candidate for this experiment. Apporva agrees and returns to his past to learn the truth about his father’s disappearance. However, the journey appears to be more complicated than he imagined and he comes across facts he had no idea about.

Eventually, he wants to leave the experiment, but Arivu, who Apoorva now knows is his father, makes him understand that he is none other than Apoorva himself. This brings Apoorva to the conclusion that he then married his mother (as Arivu and Devika, Apoorva’s real parents, got married in the past) and gave birth to himself. Arivu tells him that this loop will never end if Apoorva does not die. Apoorva agrees but changes his mind at the last minute and kills Arivu instead. However, he cannot handle the stress either and kills himself with the same gun, thus breaking the loop once and for all.

