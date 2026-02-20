After tasting blood with the roaring success of Tourist Family in 2025, M Sasikumar is currently facing a brutal washout with his latest political satire, My Lord. Despite the actor’s roaring track record, the audience seems to have given a cold shoulder to the actor’s latest outing.

It has been a week, and the film is struggling for its very survival as it completes its first week. However, M Sasikumar’s last release, Tourist Family, raked in 61.59 crore in its lifetime against a budget of 16 crore. It didn’t just recover its costs; it thrived with a massive 286% profit.

My Lord Box Office Day 7

My Lord, on its seventh day, February 19, Friday, earned 22 lakh at the box office, a minimal drop from the previous day’s 23 lakh. It would be interesting to see if the film manages to hit a good second weekend at the box office.

My Lord Box Office Day-Wise Collection:

Day 1: 35 lakh

Day 2: 50 lakh

Day 3: 40 lakh

Day 4: 25 lakh

Day 5: 22 lakh

Day 6: 23 lakh

Day 7: 22 lakh

Total: 2.17 crore

The expectations for My Lord have been high. However, the transition from family drama to political satire hasn’t translated into ticket sales well. The film’s day-wise trajectory has been underwhelming since the opening day. With no significant growth over the weekend and a flat trend during the weekdays, the numbers paint a gloomy picture for M Sasikumar‘s film.

The film is mounted on a reported budget of 5 – 8 crore, and the recovery still seems a long way, hinting at a disaster for the actor after the roaring blockbuster, Tourist Family, which was the third most profitable Tamil film of 2025!

Rated 6.4 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “A man and his wife battle bureaucracy after being wrongly declared dead, while he confronts a kidney trafficking ring connected to corrupt politicians that destroyed his life.”

