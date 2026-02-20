While big-ticket spectacles often struggle to recover their heavy budgets at the box office, a small-budget Telugu romantic drama is doing wonders! Couple Friendly, starring Santosh Sobhan and Manasa Varanasi, has not just survived the week but has emerged victorious with massive profits to boast about!

Telugu Industry Screaming Profits!

In just 6 days, the Telugu romantic film has managed to outperform the profits registered by every Telugu film of 2025 except for Little Hearts and Raju Weds Rambai! In fact, it is the second most profitable Telugu film of 2026 as well after Anaganaga Oka Raju!

Couple Friendly Box Office Day 6

On the sixth day, February 19, Friday, Couple Friendly registered an earning of 61 lakh at the box office. This is a minute drop from the previous day, but hopefully, the film will take a jump on the second weekend at the box office. In six days, it stands at a net collection of 4.86 crore in India.

Check out the day-wise collection of the Telugu romantic drama at the box office.

Day 1: 1.1 crore

Day 2: 1.05 crore

Day 3: 80 lakh

Day 4: 67 lakh

Day 5: 63 lakh

Day 6: 61 lakh

Total: 4.86 crore

Is Couple Friendly A Hit?

Mounted on a reported budget of only 1 crore, the film surpassed its budget on the opening day itself. Ever since, it has been churning out profits at the box office. While it claimed a hit tag for itself on the second day, the film, with a roaring profit of 386% is now a super hit at the box office.

Couple Friendly Box Office Summary

Here is the breakdown of the film at the box office after six days.

India Net Collection: 4.86 crore

India Gross Collection: 5.73 crore

Budget: 1 crore

Profit: 3.86 crore

ROI%: 386%

Overseas Gross Collection: 1 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 6.73 crore

