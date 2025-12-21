Telugu rural romance Raju Weds Rambai has finally finished its journey at the box office after almost 28 days. The film is all set to arrive on OTT, but it surprised everyone with its massive returns on investment. In fact, if the film had stayed for another weekend, it would have been a heartbreaking dethroning for Saiyaara in the list of most profitable Indian films of 2025.

6th Most Profitable Indian Film Of 2025

The Telugu rural romance is now the sixth most profitable Indian film of 2025 at the box office. It is also the second most profitable Telugu film at the box office after Little Hearts, which registered 1223.5% returns on investment.

Raju Weds Rambai Budget & Profit

Raju Weds Rambai is mounted on a very controlled budget of 2.5 crore, against which the film has managed to register a return of 636% in its lifetime. It is literally 35 lakh away from beating the profits of the fifth most profitable Indian film of 2025 – Saiyaara!

Check out the box office collection of the Telugu rural romance at the box office (India Net Collections).

Week 1: 10.4 crore

Week 2: 4.35 crore

Week 3: 2.75 crore

Day 22: 22 lakh

Day 23: 3 lakh

Day 24: 17 lakh

Day 25: 16 lakh

Day 26: 15 lakh

Day 27: 16 lakh

Day 28: 1 lakh

Total: 18.4 crore

Bollywood Saves Its Spot!

Saiyaara has saved its spot in the list of the most profitable Indian films of 2025 with an ROI% of 650%. Raju Weds Rambai has now closed the curtains, and it would be impossible for the film to manage the remaining 35 lakh collection to beat the profits of Saiyaara.

Raju Weds Rambai Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after it has finished its theatrical run.

India Net Collection: 18.4 crore

India Gross Collection: 21.71 crore

Budget: 2.5 crore

Profit: 636%

Overseas Gross Collection: 0.75 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 22.46 crore

Verdict: Super Hit

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

