Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar refuses to stop roaring at the box office, and the ticket window, and the third Saturday ticket sales of the spy thriller yet again surpassed every single Indian film on the ticket booking app BookMyShow. On the third Saturday, the film performed like a beast yet again!

Ranveer Singh Pushes Ranbir Kapoor Out Of Top 10

With its ticket sales on the third Saturday, Ranveer Singh has pushed Animal out of the top 10 ticket sales for an Indian film on the third Saturday. Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, registered a ticket sale of 219K on its third Saturday!

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 16 BMS Sales

With its ticket sales on December 20, the third Saturday, Dhurandhar surpassed every single Indian film. It registered 3 times higher ticket sales than Animal. Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller registered 683K ticket sales on the third Saturday. Sunday numbers are expected to roar further.

Check out the top 10 ticket sales for an Indian film on BMS on the third Saturday.

Dhurandhar: 683K Mahavatar Narsimha: 587K Pushpa 2: 506K Chhaava: 421K Kalki 2898 AD: 363K Stree 2: 322K Kantara Chapter 1: 311K Gadar 2: 270K Manjummel Boys: 256K Jawan: 250K

Currently, Ranveer Singh is performing in other spy thrillers in Bollywood, including Pathaan, Tiger 3, War 2, and others. It would be interesting to see if it surpasses the ticket sales of these films on BMS. The third Saturday ticket sales of the film have managed to register the highest ticket sales since the last 7 days on BMS. Sunday numbers are surely going to be higher than the third Saturday numbers. Let the beast roar, yet again!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: The Raja Saab Box Office Pre-Sales (USA): With 20 Days Left, Prabhas Needs To Earn $224K In Advance To Hit The 1st Pre-Opening Record!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News