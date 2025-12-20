Prabhas’s horror comedy The Raja Saab is all set to arrive in the theaters in the next 20 days, and the film is making all the right noises with its advance sales in the US already. The booking of the film for the premiere day commenced a few days ago, and the horror comedy is registering great numbers!

Will Prabhas Enter The Top 5?

It would be interesting to see if Prabhas enters the top 5 pre-sales for a Telugu film on the premiere day in the USA. Currently, the fifth spot is owned by Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj, which registered pre-sales of $354.7K for the premiere day in the USA.

The Raja Saab Box Office Pre-Sales USA

The Raja Saab has managed to register a ticket sale of $130K in the USA against 939 shows, with 4.5K sold tickets in advance for the premiere day in the USA. The North America pre-sales for the film stand at a total of $135K with 20 days remaining for the film’s premiere.

Prabhas Has A Simple BO Target!

Prabhas has 20 days to earn a total of $224K in advance for the premiere day in order to push Nandamuri Balakrishna‘s Daaku Maharaaj out of the top 5 pre-sales for the premiere day for a Telugu film in the USA. Hopefully, he will achieve this number very soon!

Directed and written by Maruthi, The RajaSaab is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The film stars Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani, and is set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The much-awaited horror-fantasy entertainer is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 9, 2026.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

