It is not a hidden fact that superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna has garnered himself a loyal fan base owing to his glorious contribution to the South Indian film industry. However, there have been times when his words or actions during his public appearances have landed him in trouble. One such incident was when he made a rather controversial statement about keeping his fans happy.

In a throwback interview, Nandamuri Balakrishna had grabbed several eyeballs when he claimed that his fans are left satisfied when he makes the heroines of his ‘pregnant’ or ‘kisses’ them onscreen. According to a report in International Business Times, the Daaku Maharaaj actor revealed the same while attending the audio launch of Nara Rohith’s Savitri. Balayya was quoted to say, “If I simply run behind the actresses, my fans will be disappointed. They like it when I either kiss the girl or make her pregnant.”

For the unversed, the event also had the presence of many female audience members. Not only this, but Nandamuri Balakrishna added, “I too act naughty with the actresses… I pinch them sometimes.” The Bhagavanth Kesari actor’s two female co-stars who were also present at the occasion, were left red in the face, hearing his statement.

Needless to say, Balayya’s statement sparked a huge controversy. Nandamuri Balakrishna is not just an actor but also an MLA from the Hindupur Constituency, because of which many people strongly criticized his comments and considered it distasteful towards women. The Veera Simha Reddy actor then apologized for the same on the occasion of Women’s Day.

Nandamuri Balakrishna said, “I have utmost respect towards women. The comments which I made were not to target anyone. Recollecting my previous movies, I made the comments. I extend my greetings to all women from the Telugu states and across the country on Women’s Day.” Apart from this, Balayya has often been called out for sharing the screen space with much younger actresses. His dance track ‘Dabidi Dibidi’ from his latest film Daaku Maharaaj featuring Urvashi Rautela alongside him was also trolled for being allegedly vulgar.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: Ramayana: Yash To Join The Shoot After Refusing Giant Salary Hike – Getting Paid 13 Times More Than KGF: Chapter 1!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News