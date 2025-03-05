Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, recently witnessed its much-awaited digital premiere. The film was a disaster at the worldwide box office and earned below 150 crore gross. This was shocking as it had a share of merits and was considered a big comeback film for Thala Ajith. Thankfully, the film is receiving attention from the digital audience, and in the meantime, it has toppled Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj on OTT. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Daaku Maharaaj’s OTT success

Balayya’s grand affair was released during this Sankranti festive season amid a clash with Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam. It opened strongly but dropped considerably from the second day onwards. Despite favorable word-of-mouth, the film couldn’t make it big at the box office and secured a losing verdict.

Surprisingly, despite an underwhelming run in theatres, Daaku Maharaaj immediately found its audience on OTT. For the unversed, it arrived on Netflix on February 21. Within no time, it secured the top spot among trending films in India. It remained at the top for several days until Thala Ajith’s biggie recently challenged it.

Vidaamuyarchi’s grand debut on Netflix

After a disastrous box office outcome, Vidaamuyarchi landed on Netflix on March 3. Surprisingly, it opened to impressive viewership of the digital audience. It is enjoying attention from all over, and on the first day itself, the film has emerged as the top trending film in India, thus dethroning Daaku Maharaaj from the top spot on the streaming platform.

The Ajith Kumar starrer is likely to dominate the platform in the coming days in the absence of any big releases.

Vidaamuyarchi VS Daaku Maharaaj in OTT deal

Reportedly, Vidaamuyarchi’s OTT deal with Netflix was settled at a lucrative sum, which is said to be around 70 crores. This is a huge price compared to Daaku Maharaaj’s final deal. As per OTTplay, Balayya’s film went through a negotiation after its underwhelming box office run. The finalized amount is said to be 19 crores.

If a comparison is made, the Ajith Kumar starrer made 268.42% higher sum than Nandamuri Balakrishna’s biggie.

