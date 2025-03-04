What would you do if a theatre overcharged you for a ticket to a film starring your favorite superstar? One Rajinikanth fan took the matter to the Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (CDRC). Let’s start from the beginning. In 2021, before the release of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, a social activist named G. Devarajan decided to book a ticket online through TicketNew. He booked the ticket on October 30 for the film’s release on November 4.

However, the theatre charged him INR 159.50 for a single ticket, exceeding the government-mandated price. Unwilling to let this overcharging go unchallenged, Devarajan approached the Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission to seek justice.

According to dtnext, the hearing concluded in November 2024, and it was determined that the theatre was at fault, warranting compensation. Consequently, the theatre in question, Casino Theatre, was ordered to pay INR 12K to Devarajan, along with 9% annualized interest, as compensation for legal fees, mental distress, and deficiency in service.

Annaatthe is a 2021 Tamil action drama directed by Siva, who also co-wrote the film alongside Savari Muthu, Chandran Pachamuthu, Anthony Bhagyaraj, and M. Chandramouli. The film stars Rajinikanth, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Jagapathi Babu.

The story revolves around a brother’s unwavering efforts to protect his sister. The film features music by D. Imman, editing by Antony L. Ruben, and was produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. Rajinikanth‘s Annaatthe is currently available to stream on Sun NXT.

