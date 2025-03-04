Well, according to a report by India Today, this may no longer be the case. Idly Kadai might be postponed to avoid competing with Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly. As of now, there is no official confirmation from the makers of Idly Kadai, but the film is currently in the final stages of production.

There are unconfirmed reports that Dhanush will direct Ajith Kumar’s next project, which will be produced under Dhanush’s banner, Wunderbar Films. Speculation online suggests that this is why Dhanush decided to postpone the release of Idly Kadai.

However, industry analysts argue that the delay has nothing to do with a potential collaboration between Ajith and Dhanush, even if it is in the works. Some insiders even dismiss the news about the collaboration as baseless rumors. According to sources, the real reason behind Idly Kadai’s postponement is that Dhanush prefers a solo release, especially after his last directorial venture, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, struggled at the box office when competing with Dragon.

For now, we’ll have to wait for an official confirmation to separate fact from speculation.

Idly Kadai is written and directed by Dhanush, who also stars in the film alongside Shalini Pandey, Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Prakash Raj, Raj Kiran, Samuthirakani, and Sathyaraj. The music is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, with cinematography by Kiran Koushik and editing by Prasanna G.K. The film is produced by Dhanush and Aakash Baskaran under the banners of Wunderbar Films and Dawn Pictures.

Good Bad Ugly is written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran, starring Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Sreeleela, Sunil, Arjun Das, Naslen, Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, Rahul Dev, and Prabhu. The film’s cinematography is handled by Abinandhan Ramanujam, with music composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar and Devi Sri Prasad. Edited by Vijay Velukutty, the film is produced by Y. Ravi Shankar, Elred Kumar, and Naveen Yerneni under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

