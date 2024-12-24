The Rayaan star Dhanush became an overnight sensation in 2012 with his song “Why This Kolaveri Di.” The song was part of the film 3, which featured Dhanush, Shruti Haasan, and Sivakarthikeyan. Though the film was average, the songs were a chartbuster hit and introduced us to the sensational singer and composer Anirudh.

The quirky lyrics and Dhanush’s baritone voice became an instant hit amongst the audience, so much so that it is still hummed by many. As it was a mix of Tamil and mostly English, though it didn’t make sense, everyone was grooving to the song back in the day. As YouTube was new to us all, the song was the most searched and played during 2012. And recently, as the film clocked 12 years ago, Dhanush had some interesting revelations.

According to Pinkvilla, he opened up during a recent event, where he was even asked to sing. He spoke in detail about the song Kolaveri Di. Dhanush mentioned that he is still haunted by it whenever someone asks him to sing it.

Spilling beans on how the idea of such a quirky song came across in the first place, the star revealed, “We found an icon on the computer screen saying Kolaveri Di. We opened it, and then it hit us—we made this. We made it and forgot about it. We found it funny but never thought it would be such a big sensation. These things you can’t plan. God should consider you worthy.”

Moreover, as soon as Dhanush stepped down from the stage of the event, the audience asked him to sing the song. However, the actor appeared hesitant before begrudgingly humming a few lines from the song.

The star has grabbed the limelight lately with his infamous public spat with Nayanthara. He slammed a legal suit against the diva, her husband, Vignesh Shivan, and the makers of her Netflix documentary for using 3 seconds of a clip from his produced film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, that too without any legal permission.

The move has created a serious stir amongst fans, with each picking a different side. Many other actresses who mostly were Dhanush’s costars, including actresses like Shruthi Haasan and Parvathy, have also come out in support of the lady superstar.

Nayanthara had even penned an open letter against Dhanush for demanding compensation of Rs. 10 crores in the copyright case on her Instagram.

Dhanush has an exciting line-up of films where he will be collaborating with Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera, his own directorial Idly Kadai, and an untitled film with Amaran’s director Rajkumar Periasamy. Dhanush was last featured in the film Raayan, directed by the man himself, and the music was by AR. Rahman, which was a hit at the box office.

