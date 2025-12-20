What a tremendous run Roi Roi Binale has witnessed at the box office. Despite a theatrical run only in India, it has surpassed the worldwide collection of every single Assamese film in history. Zubeen Garg’s musical romantic drama has completed 50 days and is now nearing the end of its journey. Scroll below for the collection, profits, and other details!

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection

Rajesh Bhuyan’s directorial was released in theatres on October 31, 2025. It was an emotional moment as fans were witnessing their late icon, Zubeen Garg, on the big screens one last time. A thunderous start was expected, but it surpassed every expectation, recording the biggest opening of all time in Assamese cinema. Cut to day 50, the musical romantic drama continues to surpass expectations.

In its box office journey, Roi Roi Binale has accumulated 30.35 crores in 50 days. On the eighth Friday, it added 4 lakhs to the kitty. It is a rare scenario for any Assamese film to continue such a long run in theatres. Garima Garg Saikia‘s production is now gearing up for its one last jump during the weekend. Including taxes, its gross total has reached 35.81 crores.

Check out the week-wise box office breakdown at the Indian box office (net earnings):

Week 1: 11.48 crores

Week 2: 7.47 crores

Week 3: 5.17 crores

Week 4: 3.05 crores

Week 5: 1.58 crores

Week 6: 94 lakhs

Week 7: 66 lakhs

Total: 30.35 crores

It’s a box office blockbuster!

Roi Roi Binale was mounted on a budget of only 5 crores. In 50 days of its run, the makers raked in returns of a whopping 25.35 crores. No Assamese film in history has reached that mark, let alone achieving such returns. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI has reached 507%.

Zubeen Garg’s last film is the 6th most profitable Indian film of 2025. It surpassed Bou Bou Bhutta (439%), Lokah Chapter 1 (419.8%), Kantara Chapter 1 (397.24%), and Chhaava (373%) in its lifetime.

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Summary Day 50

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 30.35 crores

India gross: 35.81 crores

ROI: 507%

Verdict: Super-Hit

