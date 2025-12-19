Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has entered its third week at the box office. The spy action thriller had recently surpassed the lifetime collection of KGF Chapter 2 to emerge as the 9th highest-grossing film in Hindi cinema. It is now aiming to beat Prabhas’ Baahubali 2. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection in India

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar has accumulated 479.50 crores net at the Indian box office. Akshaye Khanna co-starrer is currently the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It is a massive success and has already registered profits of 113% in only 14 days.

It’s Dhurandhar vs Baahubali 2

Ranveer Singh’s spy action thriller has entered the top 10 highest-grossing films in the history of Hindi cinema. It recently surpassed Aamir Khan’s Dangal (387.39 crores) and Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 (434.62 crores) to take over the 9th spot.

Aditya Dhar’s directorial is now chasing the Hindi lifetime of Prabhas’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (511 crores) to climb up the ladder and steal the 8th position.

Check out the top 10 Hindi grossers of all time at the Indian box office:

Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 836.09 crores Jawan: 640.42 crores Stree 2: 627.50 crores Chhaava: 615.39 crores Animal: 554 crores Pathaan: 543.22 crores Gadar 2: 525.50 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi): 511 crores Dhurandhar: 479.5 crores KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi): 434.62 crores

Will Dhurandhar enter the top 5 in its lifetime?

Only the sky is currently the limit for Ranveer Singh starrer at the box office. There is no new release in Bollywood this weekend, which means it can go full throttle and enjoy a massive jump. Post that, the holidays will also help garner impressive footfalls.

All in all, Dhurandhar would easily surpass the 600 crore mark. It will compete against Chaava (615.39 crores), Stree 2 (627.50 crores), and Jawan (640.42 crores) in its lifetime. This means entry into the top 5 is confirmed, but it will be interesting to see where it eventually lands in its box office run.

