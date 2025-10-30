Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, will soon conclude its worldwide box office run. However, before that, the curtains are down in several important territories, one of which is the Middle East region. The film had a fantastic run in the Middle East countries, and it finally wrapped up its run after spending over 50 days in theaters. Let’s find out how much the biggie earned in Mollywood’s biggest overseas territory!

The Middle East region has long been a significant contributor to the Malayalam film industry. For those who don’t know, the Malayalam-speaking population is huge in the region, thus benefiting Mollywood releases. Over the past few years, the market has experienced tremendous growth, with films achieving some significant milestones. Interestingly, in 2025 alone, the industry has got three new top 3 grossers.

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra ends its blockbuster run in the Middle East

Talking about Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra, the sensational blockbuster has ended its box office run in the Middle East with historic numbers. As per the final collection update, it earned a staggering $8.51 million, thus becoming the second Malayalam film to cross the $8.5 million mark after Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan. In Indian rupees, it earned 75.46 crores, as per the current currency rate.

It’s the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film in the region!

With this, Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra has become the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film in the Middle East. It’s a massive feat, as the region is considered the largest territory for Mollywood in the overseas market. L2: Empuraan tops the list with a huge $9.72 million (86.17 crores).

Take a look at the top Mollywood grossers in the Middle East:

L2: Empuraan – $9.72 million

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – $8.51 million

Thudarum – $6.95 million

Lucifer – $5.70 million

2018 – $5.64 million

More about the film

The superhero flick is helmed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan (Wayfarer Films). It was reportedly made on a controlled budget of 30 crores, resulting in hefty returns at the Indian box office. After 63 days, the film has earned 156.73 crore net in India and is enjoying a super hit verdict.

