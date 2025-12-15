Romantic musical drama Roi Roi Binale has created history at the box office. Late icon Zubeen Garg’s final film on the big screens received massive love nationwide. It was already the highest-grossing Assamese film of all time. Rajesh Bhuyan’s directorial has now become the first film to achieve the 30 crore mark in India. Scroll below for the day 45 collection!

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection

Released on October 31, 2025, Garima Garg Saikia’s production was a force to be reckoned with from the beginning. It surpassed Rudra to record the highest opening day ever. The record-breaking spree continued as it knocked down Bidurbhai to become the highest Assamese grosser in history!

As per Sacnilk, Roi Roi Binale earned 18 lakhs on day 45. It showcased a good jump of 50% compared to 12 lakhs collected on the 7th Saturday. The cumulative total at the Indian box office comes to 30.05 crore net. For the first time ever, an Assamese film has touched the 30 crore milestone in India. Zubeen Garg starrer has unleashed madness, setting new feats for all upcoming films in the language!

Check out the week-wise box office breakdown at the Indian box office (net earnings):

Week 1: 11.48 crores

Week 2: 7.47 crores

Week 3: 5.17 crores

Week 4: 3.05 crores

Week 5: 1.58 crores

Week 6: 94 lakhs

Weekend 7: 36 lakhs

Total: 30.05 crores

Crosses 500% profits!

Roi Roi Binale is reportedly mounted on a production budget of 5 crores. In 45 days, the producers have raked in returns of 25.05 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the calculation, Zubeen Garg starrer has minted earth-shattering profits of 500%. It is a blockbuster at the box office.

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Summary Day 45

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 30.05 crores

India gross: 35.45 crores

ROI: 501%

Verdict: Super-Hit

