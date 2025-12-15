There was massive anticipation around Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2. The fantasy action thriller lost half its audience due to the underwhelming pre-release promotional materials. It was released in theatres on December 12, 2025, and opened to negative reviews. Amid all the chaos, it has emerged as the 10th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. Scroll below for the day 3 collection!

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Akhanda 2 earned 14.90 crores on its day 3 in all languages. Ideally, it should have showcased growth on Sunday. However, the negative word-of-mouth has visibly impacted the footfalls. It witnessed the lowest single day in the first weekend, a further fall from 15.50 crores garnered on Saturday.

The overall box office collection at the Indian box office reaches 60.90 crores net, all languages included. Boyapati Sreenu‘s directorial is one of the most expensive Indian films of 2025, made on a budget of 200 crores. The stakes are high, and it has only recovered 30.45% of the total investments in 3 days. Including GST, the gross earnings stand at 71.86 crores.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Thursday premieres: 8 crores

Day 1: 22.50 crores

Day 2: 15.50 crores

Day 3: 14.90 crores

Total: 60.90 crores

Emerges as the 10th highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2025

At this pace, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s fantasy action thriller will soon crash at the Indian box office. The Monday test will be crucial and will determine its lifetime run. There’s a lot to be worried about. However, Akhanda 2 has managed to beat Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom (51.98 crores) to enter the top 10 Tollywood grossers of 2025. It should be able to surpass Thandel today.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 below:

They Call Him OG: 194.05 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 186.90 crores Game Changer: 136.92 crores Mirai: 94.85 crores Daaku Maharaaj: 91.11 crores Kuberaa: 90.89 crores Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 87 crores HIT 3: 81 crores Thandel: 66.06 crores Akhanda 2: 60.90 crores

Akhanda 2 Box Office Summary Day 3

Budget: 200 crores

India net: 60.90 crores

Budget recovery: 30.45%

India gross: 71.86 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Day 11 Advance Booking: Ultimate Madness, Ranveer Singh Set To Rule Over Salman Khan & Allu Arjun!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News