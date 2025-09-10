Kingdom, Tehran, and Metro In Dino have completed two weeks of streaming on Netflix. Three of these films created much buzz upon release and are now entertaining fans from the comfort of their homes. Sara Ali Khan’s film is the only one among the three that experienced a jump in week 2. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Kingdom Vs Tehran Vs Metro In Dino OTT Verdict Week 2

Three popular movies were released on Netflix in the same week. Vijay Deverakonda’s film had the most views in week 1, and the winning streak continues in week 2 of Netflix’s streaming as well. Vijay’s film, Kingdom, collected 2.1 million views against 5.4 million viewing hours for the week of September 1-7. It is at the 5th rank on Netflix‘s weekly global top 10 of non-English language movies list. Kingdom’s total views after two weeks are 5 million.

Meanwhile, Metro In Dino is in 6th rank in the global top 10 list and amassed 1.9 million views in its second week with a 58.3% jump from its debut week. The movie was watched for 5.1 million hours in its week 2. The total viewership of the film rose to 3.1 million views. It was in the 10th spot in its debut week but jumped to the 6th rank. Finally, John Abraham-led Tehran generated 1.8 million views, and after two weeks of streaming, the total number of views is 4 million. In week 2, Tehran has been watched for 3.5 million hours and is #7 in the list, right behind Metro In Dino.

Kingdom continues its winning streak!

Kingdom is still in the lead among the three movies. Metro In Dino climbed up and took the spot behind Vijay Deverakonda‘s film, putting Tehran behind. However, all three films are behind the latest release, Inspector Zende. Manoj Bajpayee’s film debuted at #4 with 3.4 million views this week.

Kingdom Enters The Top 10 South Indian Films

Vijay Deverakonda’s film entered the top 10 most-viewed South Indian films of 2025 on Netflix at the 7th rank, sharing it with Daaku Maharaj.

Check out the top 10 most-viewed South Indian films of 2025 on Netflix

Pushpa 2: 9.4 million HIT 3: 6.9 million Officer On Duty: 5.7 million Dragon: 5.4 million Test: 5.2 million Court: State VS A Nobody: 5.1 million Daaku Maharaaj: 5 million | Kingdom: 5 million Retro: 4.6 million Thug Life: 4.4 million Vidaamuyarchi: 4.3 million

Tehran and Metro In Dino both failed to crack the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood films of 2025 on Netflix. Chhaava occupied the 10th spot with 5.5 million views.

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The final half-yearly data might vary from these numbers.

