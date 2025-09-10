Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik, after a disastrous run in the theaters, has opened to equally low numbers on OTT as well. The film started streaming on Prime Video on September 5. In three days, the film has opened with very low viewership numbers on the platform!

3rd Lowest Non-Netflix Opener!

Rajkummar Rao and Maanushi Chhillar’s film is the third-lowest non-Netflix opener of 2025. It stayed above the opening week viewership numbers of 3BHK and DNA, both South Indian films. Meanwhile, it was the lowest-opening Bollywood film on an OTT platform (except Netflix).

Maalik OTT Verdict

Maalik in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 1.6 million, taking the fifth spot in the list of the most-watched films in India on OTT for the week of July September 1 – September 7, 2025, as per Ormax data. The film might pick up in the upcoming week.

Rajkummar Rao’s Highs & Lows In 2025!

Interestingly, this is Rajkummar Rao‘s second film to arrive on Prime Video in 2025. His first arrival was Bhool Chuk Maaf, which started on a great note with 4 million views in three days of its arrival on the platform. In fact, Bhool Chuk Maaf is the third biggest non-Netflix debut for a theatrical release on an OTT platform in 2025.

Here are the debut week viewership of the lowest ten theatrical releases that arrived on OTT platforms after May 2025, except for Netflix.

10. Ronth: 2.4 Million (JioHotstar)

9. Ground Zero: 2.4 Million (Prime Video)

8. Ace: 2.3 Million (Prime Video)

7. Paranthu Po: 2.2 Million (JioHotstar)

6. Uppu Kappurambu: 2 Million (Prime Video)

5. Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 1.9 Million (JioHotstar)

4. Tehran: 1.7 Million (Zee5)

3. Maalik: 1.6 Million (Prime Video)

2. DNA: 1.3 Million (JioHotstar)

1. 3 BHK: 1.2 Million (Prime Video)

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax for all the films that arrived on any platform excluding Netflix, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Ormax weekly, not day-wise.

For more OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Maa VS Maareesan OTT Verdict (Week 2): With 117% Jump, Kajol Pins Down Fahad Faasil’s Brilliant Road Trip Brutally!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News