It’s a “don’t stop, won’t stop” kind of scenario for Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller, Dhurandhar. It is very well continuing the legacy of Pushpa 2, which was also released on December 5, last year. New milestones have been set as it has emerged as our Khilji’s highest-grossing film of all time. Scroll below for the day 9 collection!

Bye Bye, Pushpa 2!

Pushpa 2 had surpassed every single Bollywood film to score the biggest second Saturday in Hindi cinema. It had earned 46.50 crores. Dhurandhar has crossed that mark by a considerable margin with its net collection of 53.70 crores on day 9, as per the official figures. It registered a whopping 55% jump compared to 34.70 crores garnered on the second Friday.

The overall box office collection at the Indian box office surges to 306.40 crores net. Ranveer Singh starrer has surpassed Chhaava to become the fastest Bollywood film of 2025 to enter the 300 crore club. It achieved the milestone in only 9 days, while Vicky Kaushal’s film took 10 days.

Here’s the day-wise box office breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Day 1: 28.60 crores

Day 2: 33.10 crores

Day 3: 44.80 crores

Day 4: 24.30 crores

Day 5: 28.60 crores

Day 6: 29.20 crores

Day 7: 29.40 crores

Day 8: 34.70 crores

Day 9: 53.70 crores

Total: 306.40 crores

Dhurandhar is Ranveer Singh’s highest-grossing film of all time!

The box office run has been unreal! With its half-century on the second Saturday, the Bollywood spy action thriller also emerged as Ranveer Singh’s highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. It crossed Padmaavat (300.26 crores) like a cakewalk.

Check out Ranveer Singh’s top 5 highest-grossing films at the Indian box office:

Dhurandhar: 306.40 crores Padmaavat: 300.26 crores Simmba: 240.22 crores Bajirao Mastani: 184 crores Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 153.30 crores Gully Boy: 139.98 crores Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela: 110 crores 83: 102 crores Dil Dhadakne Do: 76.88 crores Gunday: 76.55 crore

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary Day 9

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 306.40 crores

India gross: 361.55 crores

ROI: 36%

Verdict: Success

