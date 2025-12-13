Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller Dhurandhar is set to enjoy an earth-shattering second weekend. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and team have registered a bumper Friday, going way past the 30 crore mark. It is now the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Scroll below for the detailed day 8 report!

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 8

The official figures have been unveiled, and Dhurandhar raked in a whopping 34.70 crores on day 8. It has surpassed the opening day, yet again, with an impressive jump of 21%. Sara Arjun co-starrer is a force to be reckoned with! It has registerd the highest second Friday collections in history of Bollywood, by surpassing Pushpa 2, which earned 27.50 crores in the Hindi belt.

The net collection in India has come to 252.70 crores after 8 days. Ranveer Singh’s film was mounted on an estimated budget of 225 crores. In only 8 days, it has recovered 100% investments, and it is officially a box office success! Including taxes, the gross earnings reach 298.18 crores.

Here’s the day-wise box office breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Day 1: 28.60 crores

Day 2: 33.10 crores

Day 3: 44.80 crores

Day 4: 24.30 crores

Day 5: 28.60 crores

Day 6: 29.20 crores

Day 7: 29.40 crores

Day 8: 34.70 crores

Total: 252.70 crores

Becomes Ranveer Singh’s 2nd highest-grossing film in India

It was a make-or-break situation for Ranveer Singh at the Indian box office, since his last few films had not performed very well. Dhurandhar is the moment of redemption, setting new benchmarks. It has already emerged as his second highest-grossing film, surpassing Simmba, which earned 240.22 crores in its lifetime. The one last target for the #1 spot is Padmaavat, which will be comfortably crossed this weekend.

Below are Ranveer Singh’s 5 highest-grossing films at the Indian box office:

Padmaavat – 300.26 crores Dhurandhar – 252.70 crores Simmba – 240.22 crores Bajirao Mastani – 184 crores Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 153.3 crores

Also, the 3rd highest Bollywood grosser of 2025

In the last 24 hours, Ranveer Singh’s film has also left behind War 2 and Mahavatar Narsimha at the Indian box office. It is now the 3rd highest-grosser of 2025 in Bollywood.

Here are the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 (India net collection) below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Saiyaara – 337.69 crores Dhurandhar – 252.70 crores Mahavatar Narsimha – 247.96 crores War 2 – 244.29 crores

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary Day 8

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 252.70 crores

India gross: 298.18 crores

ROI: 12.3%

Verdict: Success

