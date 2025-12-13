Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has gone completely crazy at ticket windows! Based on the trend on weekdays, it was confirmed that the film would spit fire on its second weekend, and that’s exactly what is happening. After enjoying a superb response on the second Friday, it is now set to cause a blast at the Indian box office on the second Saturday, as in the advance booking itself, it has sold over 6 lakh tickets. Keep reading for a detailed pre-sales report of day 9!

The Bollywood spy action thriller has established its deep roots and will enjoy a long theatrical run. On the ground level, it is enjoying an extraordinary word of mouth and has become one of the hottest topics of discussion on social media. Considering the buzz, a big second Saturday was on the cards, but no one ever thought it would sell more than double the tickets it had sold through opening-day pre-sales.

Dhurandhar explodes in the advance booking of day 9

It sounds unbelievable, but Dhurandhar has managed to sell a whopping 6.2 lakh tickets for day 9 through advance booking. Compared to day 8 (2.3 lakh tickets), the film witnessed a crazy jump of 169.56% in ticket sales. Compared to the opening day (2.62 lakh tickets), it saw a surge of 136.64%. In terms of collection through day 9’s pre-sales, the film has grossed a whopping 21 crores at the Indian box office, which sounds unreal.

Out of 6.2 lakh tickets, Dhurandhar has sold 3.45 lakh tickets in national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis). It includes a sale of 1.62 lakh tickets in PVR. Inox sold 1.18 lakh tickets before the first show started. Cinepolis sold 64.4K tickets.

All set to make history on its second Saturday

With 21 crore gross already in the kitty through pre-sales and an expected record-breaking audience turnout through spot bookings, the Ranveer Singh starrer is definitely aiming to make history at the Indian box office. 45 crore net looks confirmed on day 9, and considering a strong chance of the film going overdrive in night shows, even the 50 crore net milestone looks a reality.

So, history is in the making as Dhurandhar is all set to register the biggest second Saturday for a Bollywood film. Even if we include the Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa 2 on the list, the Aditya Dhar directorial aims to top the list.

Take a look at the top second Saturdays of Bollywood in India (including Pushpa 2’s Hindi version):

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) – 46.5 crores Chhaava – 44.1 crores Animal – 35.33 crores Stree 2 – 33.8 crores Jawan – 32.3 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 Worldwide Box Office: Edges Closer To Surpassing This 2025 Flop With 511% More Budget

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News