Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, starring Kapil Sharma, Warina Hussain, Manjot Singh, Parul Gulati, Ayesha Khan, and Tridha Choudhary, will be concluding its opening day soon, with night shows about to end. Despite the sequel factor in play, the film failed to make any impact during the pre-release stage, and things worsened with Dhurandhar becoming a nationwide sensation. It has been completely sidelined and is heading towards low score at the Indian box office on its day 1.

It is one of those rare Bollywood sequels no one ever demanded, and expectedly, when it was announced, there was zero anticipation on the ground. Although the first installment of the film was a surprise hit in 2015, things have totally changed over the years. Kapil is a household name now, and his comedy show has given him a lot of exposure. Due to this, there’s less excitement to watch him on the big screen. Also, reviews and word of mouth haven’t been entirely favorable.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 makes dismal earnings on day 1

Amid the storm of Dhurandhar, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 opened with a dismal occupancy of just 6% in the morning shows. In the afternoon shows, occupancy increased to 14%. In the evening shows, there was a limited growth of up to 17%. While the reports of night shows are yet to come, it has been learned that there is no significant increase in the occupancy.

With disappointing occupancy throughout the day, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is heading for a poor score of 1.6-2.1 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. This clearly suggests that the audience has completely ignored the film.

Earns over 75% less than its predecessor

Released in 2015, the first installment, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, opened at a solid 10.15 crore net in India. Compared to this, the latest sequel opened with 84.23-79.31% less collection, according to early trends. With Dhurandhar ready to dominate the weekend one-sidedly, it’ll be interesting to see how much the Kapil Sharma starrer grows in the next two days.

