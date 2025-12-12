Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s union has turned out to be a blockbuster! The spy action thriller, Dhurandhar, is on a rampage at the box office. It has entered the second week on a terrific note, emerging as the 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Scroll below for the day 8 early trends.

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 8 Early Estimates

Most would know that Dhurandhar has been certified ‘A’ by the censor board. But has that limited its growth in any way? Certainly not. It is, in fact, the go-to choice of audiences. As per the early trends, it earned between 32-34 crores at the Indian box office on day 8.

After the impressive morning occupancy of 19.64%, the trends further improved with admissions of 37.37% during the afternoon and 53.08% during the evening shows. The overall box office collection after 8 days will conclude somewhere around 250-252 crores.

Beats War 2 & Mahavatar Narsimha!

The box office run is glorious, to say the least. Audiences are loving the collaboration between Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. In only 8 days, Dhurandhar has crossed the domestic lifetime of Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR’s War 2 along with Mahavatar Narsimha. It is now the 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. The real battle now begins as it will compete against Saiyaara and Chhaava for the top two spots.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 (India net collection) below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Saiyaara – 337.69 crores Dhurandhar – 250-252 crores (estimates) Mahavatar Narsimha – 247.96 crores War 2 – 244.29 crores Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) – 213.84 crores Housefull 5 – 198.41 crores Raid 2 – 179.3 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 166.58 crores Thamma – 157.04 crores

