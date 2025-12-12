Bollywood spy action thriller Dhurandhar has made a rocking entry into the 200 crore club. Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan starrer is enjoying a glorious run in theatres. It has recorded the 2nd best opening week of Bollywood in 2025, and emerged as the 5th highest-grosser. Scroll below for the day 7 report!

How much did Dhurandhar earn in its opening week?

The official figures are out, and Dhurandhar added 29.40 crores to the kitty on day 7. It witnessed a further growth from the 29.20 crores garnered on the first Wednesday. Aditya Dhar’s directorial recorded the second-highest first Thursday in Bollywood, only behind War 2, which clocked in 52.5 crores on its opening day.

The opening weekend at the Indian box office has concluded at 218 crores net, which is approximately 257.24 crores in gross earnings. It is currently Ranveer Singh’s highest-grossing film and is on track to beat Simmba (240.22 crores net) and gain the 2nd spot. The Bollywood spy action thriller is mounted on a reported budget of 225 crores. It is all set to gain the success tag today!

Here’s the day-wise box office breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Day 1: 28.60 crores

Day 2: 33.10 crores

Day 3: 44.80 crores

Day 4: 24.30 crores

Day 5: 28.60 crores

Day 6: 29.20 crores

Day 7: 29.40 crores

Total: 218 crores

Clocks second biggest first week of 2025 in Bollywood!

The record-breaking spree continues! Aditya Dhar’s directorial has recorded the second-highest opening week of 2025. It missed out on beating Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava by a few crores.

Check out the highest week 1 collections in Bollywood in 2025 (India net):

Chhaava: 225.28 crores Dhurandhar: 218 crores War 2: 209.1 crores (8 days) Saiyaara: 175.25 crores Housefull 5: 133.58 crores Thamma: 123.25 crores (10 days) Sikandar: 115 crores Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi): 110.1 crores (8 days) Sky Force: 99.70 crores Raid 2: 98.89 (8 days)

Beats Housefull 5 & Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi)

In only a week, Dhurandhar has ranked as the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. In the last 24 hours, it has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Kantara Chapter 1 in the Hindi version, along with Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5.

The next target is to dive straight into the top 3 highest-grossers by beating War 2 and Mahavatar Narsimha, which will be done in a day.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 (India net collection) below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Saiyaara – 337.69 crores Mahavatar Narsimha – 247.96 crores War 2 – 244.29 crores Dhurandhar – 218 crores Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) – 213.84 crores Housefull 5 – 198.41 crores Raid 2 – 179.3 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 166.58 crores Thamma – 157.04 crores

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary Day 6

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 218 crores

Budget recovery: 97%

India gross: 257.24 crores

