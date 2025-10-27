Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma has clocked a century at the Indian box office. The romantic horror comedy has achieved the milestone in only 6 days. It has surpassed Housefull 5 and other many other Bollywood films of 2025 in its extended opening weekend. Scroll below for a detailed day 6 report!

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 6

According to the producer figures, Thamma added 16.05 crores to the kitty on day 6. It witnessed a slight improvement, compared to 16 crores earned on the first Saturday. The word-of-mouth is favorable, but it is fighting out Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) in an intense three-way battle.

The overall earnings in India surge to an estimated 103.50 crores after 6 days. Including taxes, the gross collection reaches 122.13 crores. It will now compete against Salman Khan’s Sikandar (129.95 crores) to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below (net collection):

Day 1: 25.10 crores

Day 2: 19.23 crores

Day 3: 14.45 crores

Day 4: 12.66 crores

Day 5: 16 crores

Day 6: 16.05 crores

Total: 103.50 crores

Records the 2nd-highest opening weekend of 2025

Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial was released in theatres on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali. It enjoyed a 6-day-long extended weekend. Thamma has surpassed Housefull 5 to record the 3rd highest first weekend of 2025. However, it remained behind Chhaava (121.43 crores) and War 2 (179.25 crores).

Check out the top 10 opening weekend collections in Bollywood in 2025 (net earnings):

War 2: 179.25 crores (4-day) Chhaava: 121.43 crores Thamma: 103.50 crores (6-day) Housefull 5: 91.83 crores Sikandar: 86.44 crores Saiyaara: 84.5 crores Kantara Chapter 1: 75 crores (4-day) Raid 2: 73.83 crores (4-day) Sky Force: 73.2 crores Thamma: 58.79 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 57.3 crores

Thamma Box Office Summary Day 6

India net: 103.50 crores

India gross: 122.13 crores

