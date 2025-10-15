War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, has landed on Netflix. It has debuted at one of the top spots in the weekly top non-English movies list. The film debuted as part of this year’s top 10 debut week viewership list for Hindi films on Netflix, but failed to beat the week 1 viewership of Saiyaara. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sequel to 2019’s War was released in August this year, adding Jr NTR and Kiara Advani to the cast. The film was directed by Ayan Mukerji and is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe. It can get a second chance and will be available to a wider range of people.

War 2 OTT Verdict Week 1

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR‘s action drama War 2 garnered impressive views on its debut week of streaming on Netflix. According to Netflix data for the week of October 6-12, it generated 3.4 million views. The film has been watched for 9.9 million hours. War’s sequel has landed at #3 in Netflix’s weekly top 10 list for non-English movies.

Failed to beat Saiyaara’s debut week viewership

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s romance drama Saiyaara recorded 2025’s sixth-biggest debut week viewership among Hindi cinemas. Hrithik Roshan’s film failed to beat Saiyaara’s week 1 views and had to settle below the top five spots. The YRF movie has surpassed Deva, Chhaava, and Maa and is on par with Aap Jaisa Koi and Inspector Zende’s week 1 views.

Check out the top 10 debut week viewership of Hindi films on Netflix that arrived in the year 2025 as a streaming original or after a theatrical release and took a spot in the top 10 films of that week globally.

Jewel Thief: 7.8 Million Raid 2: 5.6 Million Sikandar: 5.1 Million Dhoom Dhaam | Jaat: 4.1 Million Nadaaniyan: 3.9 Million Saiyaara: 3.7 Million Aap Jaisa Koi | Inspector Zende | War 2: 3.4 Million Deva: 2.8 Million Chhaava | Tehran: 2.2 Million Maa: 1.7 Million

What is the film about?

After going rogue, spy Kabir is branded a traitor and works for a powerful criminal cartel. He’s forced to assassinate his former mentor, which pushes India’s intelligence agency to send their top agent — his former batchmate Vikram — to hunt him down. What unfolds is a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game with shifting alliances and explosive action. War 2, featuring an ensemble cast comprising Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor, is streaming on Netflix.

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

