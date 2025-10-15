Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, who became a household name for his role as Karna in B.R. Chopra’s classic show Mahabharat, has passed away. The actor breathed his last in Mumbai on October 15 after a long struggle with cancer. He was 68 years old when he died. His death was a real shock to the TV industry and to the fans who loved him so much all over the country.

The funeral will take place on the same day at 4:30 PM at Pawanhans Crematorium in Vile Parle (W), Mumbai, with close family, friends, and industry colleagues paying their respects. Tributes poured in from actors, filmmakers, and fans across the country, honoring Dheer’s immense contribution to Indian television and remembering his iconic portrayal of Karna.

Pankaj Dheer’s Cause Of Death

According to The Economic Times, Pankaj Dheer had been battling cancer for several years. Although he showed signs of recovery, his condition worsened recently. At first, he seemed to be recovering, but the illness returned a few months later and affected his health badly. During his treatment, he had a major operation, but his condition deteriorated in recent weeks.

#CINTAA & #CAWT mourn the loss of Shri Pankaj Dheer, former General Secretary of #CINTAA and former Chairman of #CAWT — a respected member of our fraternity whose invaluable contributions to Indian cinema and television will always be remembered. Funeral today at 4:30 PM at… pic.twitter.com/kNTG4TTTVc — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) October 15, 2025

The Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) released an official statement mourning his demise. The statement read, “#CINTAA & #CAWT mourn the loss of Shri Pankaj Dheer, former General Secretary of #CINTAA and former Chairman of #CAWT — a respected member of our fraternity whose invaluable contributions to Indian cinema and television will always be remembered. Funeral today at 4:30 PM at Pawanhans Crematorium, Vile Parle (W). Om Shanti.”

A Career That Defined An Era

Pankaj Dheer was born on the 9th of November, 1956, in Punjab. He started his acting career in the early 1980s. Dheer became one of the most popular faces on Indian television. His portrayal of Karna in the Mahabharat is still one of the best-known and most praised performances in the history of Indian television.

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer passes away at 68 💔 Known for his iconic role as ‘Angraj Karna’ in Mahabharat. 🕉️ Shanti 🙏 #pankajdheer pic.twitter.com/JhatjWLsDM — Shivang Kaushik (@Shivangkaushik3) October 15, 2025

Later on, he featured in various characters in shows such as Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha, Yug, and Sasural Simar Ka. On the silver screen, he was seen in Sadak, Soldier, and Baadshah, among others. His strong screen presence, coupled with his emotionally charged performances, turned every role into a memorable one. His portrayal of Karna was so powerful that his picture was even included in the school textbooks.

A Legacy Beyond The Screen

Apart from acting, Pankaj Dheer was a creative mind with a passion for nurturing talent. In 2006, he co-founded Visage Studioz in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari area with his brother Satluj Dheer. Later, in 2010, he founded Abbhinnay Acting Academy, along with fellow Mahabharat actor Gufi Paintal, to train aspiring actors.

Pankaj Dheer’s death marks the end of his golden era of Indian television. His contribution to the industry as Karna and his work will influence generations of actors as well as fans to come.

