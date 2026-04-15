The juggernaut of Dhurandhar 2 has definitely slowed a bit, but collections remain impressive. Both in India and overseas, the film still has some distance to cover, and amid this, it has a chance to overtake Baahubali 2’s lifetime collection. In a span of 27 days, the magnum opus has earned close to 1750 crore gross, which is truly unbelievable. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 27 days?

On the fourth Tuesday, day 27, the spy action thriller witnessed a healthy jump in collections in India, earning 8.61 crore gross. Overseas, it added another 2 crore gross to the kitty due to the discount ticket rates. Overall, it has scored an estimated 10.61 crore gross yesterday. In total, it has earned a whopping 1333.75 crore gross (1130.3 crore net), while the overseas sum stands at a fantastic 416 crore gross. Combining both, the worldwide box office total is a mammoth 1749.75 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 1130.3 crore

India gross – 1333.75 crore

Overseas gross – 416 crore

Worldwide gross – 1749.75 crore

Dhurandhar 2 has a chance to become 2nd highest-grossing Indian film

With 1749.75 crore gross in the kitty, Dhurandhar 2 is already the third-highest-grossing Indian film of all time globally. To grab the second spot, it must beat Baahubali 2 (1800 crore gross), which is 50.25 crore away. So, the biggie needs to earn 50.26 crore more to become the second-highest-grosser, which is achievable in the lifetime run.

Of course, a lot depends on Bhooth Bangla‘s performance, as its strong run will significantly cut down the remaining potential collections of Dhurandhar 2. On the contrary, if Bhooth Bangla receives mixed or negative word of mouth, the Ranveer Singh starrer will remain a good option for moviegoers in the Hindi belt.

Take a look at the top 5 Indian grossers globally (gross):

Dangal – 2059.04 crore Baahubali 2 – 1800 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 1749.75 crore (27 days) Pushpa 2 – 1727.23 crore Dhurandhar – 1354.84 crore

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