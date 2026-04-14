Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles, is all set for its theatrical release this Friday (April 17), with paid previews on Thursday (April 16). Since it’s the big-ticket release of Bollywood after Dhurandhar 2, box office enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to its performance. As far as day 1 collection is concerned, the film aims for a decent start in India, if we go by the impact of the trailer. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Trailer brings back the nostalgia

A few days ago, the much-awaited trailer of the horror-comedy was unveiled, and it managed to spark excitement among fans waiting for Priyadarshan’s comedy. With an exciting supporting cast and Akshay in the lead, the film gives vibes of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and it promises to offer a good time with family.

The combination of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan seems to be working even after a gap of one and a half decades, with some genuinely funny moments. While the concept doesn’t look unique or fresh, Priyadarshan’s treatment has managed to grab attention for good.

The trailer for Bhooth Bangla was released on April 6, and within 8 days, it has garnered 46 million+ views and 381K likes on YouTube. This clearly indicates that the trailer has reached a good enough share of moviegoers, and the reception has been favorable so far.

Bhooth Bangla is likely to score the 3rd biggest opening of Bollywood in 2026

Going by the response to the trailer and the return of the iconic duo of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla appears set for a decent start at the Indian box office. However, with the Hindi market still riding the juggernaut of Dhurandhar 2, the immediate excitement for another big theatrical release could be slightly impacted.

On the whole, the Akshay Kumar starrer seems to be in a position to score 14-16 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1 (including paid previews). With this, the film is heading for the third biggest opening for Bollywood in 2026. It will surpass O’Romeo (9.01 crore) to comfortably grab the third spot.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top openers of 2026 in India (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 145 crore Border 2 – 32.1 crore O’Romeo – 9.01 crore Ikkis – 7.28 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Creates History In Mumbai City By Hitting A Century In Net Collections!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News