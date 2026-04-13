Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 has already emerged as an all-time blockbuster at the box office, yet it continues to show no signs of exhaustion. Backed by extraordinary pre-release buzz, the film registered an earth-shattering start and, with the help of highly positive word of mouth, has broken almost every record in Hindi cinema. Now, as per the latest update coming in, the magnum opus has made history in Mumbai city. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Aditya Dhar directorial has torn apart the box office left, right, and center. While the solid pre-release buzz provided a launchpad, strong word of mouth is letting the film display legs in the long run. Nationwide, it has made records in several regions, proving itself as a true pan-India blockbuster. The most important Mumbai city has also showered love on this latest spy action thriller.

Dhurandhar 2 makes history in Mumbai city

Over the past few years, we have seen several movies scoring well above 100 crore in the Mumbai circuit. However, it is worth noting that the Mumbai circuit isn’t limited to Mumbai city; it also includes parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Goa. Dhurandhar 2 has gone a notch higher and has emerged as the first movie to earn 100 crore net collections in Mumbai city alone.

Yes, Dhurandhar 2 has pulled off a historic century in Mumbai city alone, and with still some fuel left in the tank, it is expected to score more. Chhaava had a chance to score a century in Mumbai city but missed the mark by just a couple of crores. Now, the Ranveer Singh starrer has successfully unleashed the milestone, all thanks to strong content and premium ticket pricing. Hopefully, we’ll see more such big successes in the Mumbai city region.

More about the film

The Dhurandhar sequel also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles. It was theatrically released on March 19. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 225 crore. It was produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of B62 Studios and Jio Studios.

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