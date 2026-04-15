Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 continues its rocking run at the Indian box office even during its fourth week. Yes, collections have come down, but they are still superb. It enjoyed the holiday benefit, leading to a big jump in collections on day 27. In the meantime, it has smashed a staggering 400% returns. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn at the Indian box office in 27 days?

On the fourth Tuesday, day 27, the Bollywood magnum opus scored a solid 7.3 crore. Compared to day 26’s 5.25 crore, the film has witnessed a 39.04% jump, capitalizing on the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti holiday. Overall, it has earned a smashing 1130.3 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. It equals 1333.75 crore gross. In the Hindi version alone, the film has earned 1056.5 crore net, which equals 1246.67 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in the Hindi vs all languages format:

Week 1 – 649 crore vs 690 crore

Week 2 – 251 crore vs 271 crore

Week 3 – 109 crore vs 120 crore

Day 23 – 7 crore vs 7.25 crore

Day 24 – 13.5 crore vs 14 crore

Day 25 – 15 crore vs 15.5 crore

Day 26 – 5 crore vs 5.25 crore

Day 27 – 7 crore vs 7.3 crore

Total – 1056.5 crore vs 1130.3 crore

Dhurandhar 2 crosses a whopping 400% returns

Dhurandhar 2 was reportedly made on a budget of 225 crore. Against this cost, it has scored a mammoth 1130.3 crore net, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 905.3 crore. Calculated further, it equals a huge 402.35% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super duper hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 225 crore

India net collection – 905.3 crore

ROI – 905.3 crore

ROI% – 402.35%

Verdict – Super Duper Hit

More about the film

The Dhurandhar sequel is directed by Aditya Dhar and also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles. It was theatrically released on March 19. It was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 28 Advance Booking & Prediction: Targets 60% Less Than Part 1, Yet Set For A Strong 4th Wednesday

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