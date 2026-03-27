Sanjay Dutt is unstoppable at the post-COVID box office. Drumrolls please, because our Dhurandhar 2’s SP Chaudhary has emerged as the 3rd Indian actor in history to cross the 3000 crore milestone in the post-pandemic era. Scroll below for a detailed breakdown.

Sanjay Dutt Post-COVID Box Office

The post-COVID journey began on an excellent note as Sanjay Dutt delivered his first blockbuster with KGF Chapter 2, which raked in 859.7 crore net in India alone. The 66-year-old actor has delivered 11 films in the post-pandemic phase. Interestingly, three out of these have earned over 600 crore at the domestic box office.

The total post-COVID collection of Sanjay Dutt stands at 3334.62 crore. It is worth noting that the figures will surge as Dhurandhar 2 is still running in theatres. The spy-action thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, has already accumulated 690 crore net in India across all languages.

Check out Sanjay Dutt’s grossers at the post-COVID box office (India net collection):

KGF Chapter 2: 859.7 crore Samrat Prithviraj: 68 crore Shamshera: 43 crore Leo: 341.04 crore Double iSmart: 14.35 crore The Bhootnii: 12.52 crore Housefull 5: 198.41 crore Baaghi 4: 67.07 crore Dhurandhar: 894.49 crore The Raja Saab: 146.04 crore Dhurandhar 2: 690 crore

Total: 3334.62 crores

3rd Indian actor to earn 1000 crore+ at the post-COVID box office!

South diva Rashmika Mandanna was the first Indian star to cross the 3000 crore mark at the post-pandemic box office. The cumulative total of her 12 releases stands at 3360.68 crore. Interestingly, Sanjay Dutt will soon cross that feat with Dhurandhar 2.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge lead star Ranveer Singh is the second actor to achieve the feat. With 6 films, his total comes to 3039.99 crore.

Check out the Indian actors in the 3000 crore club at the post-COVID box office (net collection):

Rashmika Mandanna: 3360.68 crore Sanjay Dutt: 3334.62 crores Ranveer Singh: 3039.99 crore

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Must Read: Box Office: Ranveer Singh Becomes First Indian Male Star To Reach 3000 Crore Milestone In The Post-COVID Era!

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