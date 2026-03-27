Ranveer Singh was struggling to find his form in the post-COVID era, but his fortunes changed completely with the Dhurandhar franchise. Proving that content is king, Dhurandhar did historic business at the worldwide box office and grossed over 1300 crore. Now, even Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as a major success, earning close to 1100 crore gross in the 8-day extended opening week. With this, Ranveer has crossed the 3000 crore milestone in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Ranveer Singh crosses 3000 crore globally post-COVID!

Ranveer’s post-COVID innings started with a magnum opus, 83. It grossed 184.36 crore. It was followed by Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which grossed 24.1 crore. Cirkus scored 39.6 crore gross. His Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani did business of 348.89 crore gross. His fifth release was Dhurandhar, which did phenomenal business of 1354.84 crore gross. Ranveer’s sixth and latest release, Dhurandhar 2, is on track to become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, and as of now (8 days), it has earned 1088.2 crore gross.

Overall, Ranveer Singh, with his six post-COVID releases, has reached the 3000 crore milestone at the worldwide box office, scoring 3039.99 crore. With Dhurandhar 2 enjoying an unprecedented run, there’s a chance of even hitting the 4000 crore milestone.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of Ranveer’s post-COVID releases:

83 – 184.36 crore

Jayeshbhai Jordaar – 24.1 crore

Cirkus – 39.6 crore

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 348.89 crore

Dhurandhar – 1354.84 crore

Dhurandhar 2 – 1088.2 crore (8 days)

Total – 3039.99 crore

First Indian male star to score 3000 crore post-COVID

With a grand total of 3039.99 crore, Ranveer Singh has become the first Indian male star (in a lead role) to reach the 3000 crore milestone globally in the post-COVID era. Recently, he surpassed Shah Rukh Khan to become the highest-grossing Indian male star in the post-COVID era. For those who don’t know, Shah Rukh enjoys a sum of 2704.07 crore gross, and now, Ranveer is ahead by a huge margin. Prabhas is in third place with 2393.29 crore gross.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collection Day 28: Becomes First Tamil Film Of 2026 To Reach 60 Crore Net

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News