Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Ajrun led Dhurandhar 2 has created a mayhem at the overseas box office. It has only concluded its opening week but Aditya Dhar’s directorial is set to surpass the lifetime of the OG Dhurandhar. Scroll below for a detailed update!

Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office Day 8 Collection

According to estimates, Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned 274 crore gross at the overseas box office in 8 days. It is unleashing madness as no other Bollywood film has witnessed such impressive trends internationally. The second weekend is around the conrner, which means it will enter the 300 crore club in the blink of an eye!

Dhurandhar 2 vs Dhurandar Overseas Box Office

Ranveer Singh delivered the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 at the overseas box office, with lifetime collection of 299.35 crore. Now in only 8 days, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has earned 91.53% of its predecessor’s collection. It is now only 25.35 crore away from emerging as the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Where does it stand among top 10 Bollywood overseas grossers?

Dhurandhar 2 is currently the 9th highest-grossing Bollywood film at the overseas box office. It will further climb up the ladder by surpassing Dhurandhar in the next 2-3 days. Post that, Aditya Dhar’s directorial will compete against biggies like Aamir Khan’s PK (342.5 crore), and Ayushmann Khurrana‘s AndhaDhun (361 crore), among others.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the overseas box office:

Dangal – 1521 crore Secret Superstar – 822.92 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 482.54 crore Pathaan – 412 crore Jawan – 406 crore Andhadhun – 361 crore PK – 342.5 crore Dhurandhar – 299.35 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 274 crore Animal – 257 crore

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh Delivers 2nd Highest Opening Week + 6th Highest-Grossing Film Of Indian Cinema!

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