Sunny Deol-led Border 2 has already emerged as a big success at the worldwide box office, and it continues to move ahead at a good pace. Even after the release of Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3, the film is refusing to slow down and is keeping its streak of achieving milestones intact. In a recent development, it surpassed the lifetime collection of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun in a matter of just 17 days. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Border 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 17 days?

Coming straightaway to the latest collection update, the Bollywood magnum opus added 20.74 crore gross domestically during the third weekend, pushing the overall tally to 402.93 crore gross (341.47 crore net) in India. Overseas, it has earned 55.23 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 17-day worldwide box office collection stands at a solid 458.16 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 341.47 crore

India gross – 402.93 crore

Overseas gross – 55.23 crore

Worldwide gross – 458.16 crore

Overtakes Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest-grossing film!

With 458.26 crore gross coming in just 17 days, Border 2 surpassed Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest-grossing film of all time, Andhadhun (453.8 crore), at the worldwide box office. In the next couple of days, it will comfortably overtake Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s War (466.82 crore). Even Dunki (470.6 crore) and Tiger 3 (472.77 crore) are on the radar.

Biggest success for Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty!

With a global gross of above 450 crore, the Bollywood magnum opus has emerged as the highest-grossing film ever for Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty. It surpassed Dilwale (394 crore), Good Newwz (311.27 crore), and Tadap (31.36 crore) to claim the top spot for the aforementioned actors, respectively.

For Sunny Deol, Border 2 is the second-highest-grossing film, while Gadar 2 holds the top spot with 685.19 crore. The difference between the two movies is 226.93 crore, which is not at all coverable. Hence, the latest release will end its run as Sunny’s second-highest-grosser.

