Jason Statham’s latest release, Shelter, is now in its second week in theaters. The action thriller holds a critics’ score of 62% on Rotten Tomatoes, while audience response has been far stronger at 87%. At the box office, the film earned approximately $2.45 million in its second weekend in North America, pushing its domestic total to around $10 million. Combined with an international haul of $16.8 million, Shelter’s worldwide gross currently stands at $26.8 million.

At the time of writing, the film currently ranks as the sixth-highest-grossing release of 2026, trailing Markiplier’s sci-fi horror Iron Lung ($34.3 million) and the natural-horror thriller Primate ($39.6 million). Continuing its theatrical run, Shelter has now surpassed Dwayne Johnson’s 2025 sports drama The Smashing Machine at the global box office, a film that struggled to perform well in theaters despite positive reviews. Here’s a closer look at how much of a worldwide lead Shelter currently holds over The Smashing Machine.

Shelter vs. The Smashing Machine – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Shelter – Box Office Summary

North America: $10 million

International: $16.8 million

Worldwide: $26.8 million

The Smashing Machine – Box Office Summary

North America: $11.4 million

International: $9.7 million

Worldwide: $21.1 million

As the numbers show, The Smashing Machine has earned a little more in North America, but Shelter has performed much better in international markets so far. Its stronger overseas run has helped push its worldwide total ahead of the Dwayne Johnson sports drama. Overall, Shelter currently holds a $5.7 million global lead, indicating how international audiences can play a major role in a film’s box office success.

Shelter’s Break-Even Target At The Box Office

Made on an estimated production budget of $50 million, as reported by Variety, Shelter needs to earn around $125 million worldwide to break even at the box office, based on the standard 2.5x multiplier rule.

With its current global total standing at $26.8 million, the film still needs to earn roughly $98.2 million more worldwide. Given its current pace, reaching that mark looks rather unlikely at this stage. That said, the final box office verdict will become clearer once the film wraps up its theatrical run.

Shelter: Cast, Plot & Storyline

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, the film follows a reclusive former government operative (Jason Statham) living all alone on a remote Scottish island. His quiet life takes an interesting turn after he rescues a young girl (Bodhi Rae Breathnach), inviting dangerous people from his past back into his life and forcing him into a brutal struggle for survival.

Shelter – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Melania Box Office: Inches Away From Beating Matt Walsh’s Satirical Documentary Am I Racist’s Domestic Haul

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News